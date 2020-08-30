Overnight fog & showers; Stormy Monday

Very muggy conditions will linger through the overnight as tropical air remains in place over the Tennessee Valley.
Lows overnight will be quite warm in the low to middle 70s with areas of dense fog developing near bodies of water. Monday will be a day full of hit and miss rain and storm chances, it looks like we will see scattered coverage during the morning hours becoming more widespread through the late afternoon and evening. Most storms will be “general” in nature but a few isolated strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall can also lead to some isolated flooding given the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere and previous heavy rainfall.
A weak boundary will stay draped across North Alabama leading to more rain and storm chances for Tuesday, highs will stay in the middle 80s. Slightly drier skies should round out the rest of the workweek and temps will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Storm chances should be very isolated for the Wednesday through Friday period.
There is an indication of a nice cool down early September, keep checking back for the latest updates.
