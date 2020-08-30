Overnight fog & showers; Stormy Monday

Lows overnight will be quite warm in the low to middle 70s with areas of dense fog developing near bodies of water. Monday will be a day full of hit and miss rain and storm chances, it looks like we will see scattered coverage during the morning hours becoming more widespread through the late afternoon and evening. Most storms will be “general” in nature but a few isolated strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall can also lead to some isolated flooding given the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere and previous heavy rainfall.