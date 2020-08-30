NWS: Tornadoes touched down in Winston, Morgan and Cullman counties Friday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the National Weather Service said four tornadoes touched down in north Central Alabama Friday evening.
An EF-1 hit Cullman and and EF-0 hit Eva in Morgan County. The NWS also identified 2 tornado tracks in Winston County. They were both rated an EF-1.
The first tornado in Winston County was near the Grayson and Moreland are, and the second in the Double Springs area of north and central Winston County.
No major injuries were reported.
A viewer shared great video of a rotating wall cloud associated with the tornado warned storm earlier on the Winston/Cullman line. (Source: Jlgaither12)
