Huntsville volunteer group make preparations to help people impacted by Hurricane Laura

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Volunteers from North Alabama are packing up and getting ready to travel to Louisiana to help people impacted by Hurricane Laura.
For the past nine years, volunteers with the group Prepare and Respond Disaster Relief have been helping communities across the country impacted by Hurricanes.
This time around, the lead organizer Danny Walker said extra safety measures will be taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will be wearing masks on the way down, we have volunteers that’s not in the same house hold and we’ll definitely have to have the ppe equipment on site,” said Walker.
Trailers filled with items like chainsaws and tarps is what the volunteer group will bring and use to help families and homeowners clean up the storm damage.
“It’s equipped with items, tools and equipment that help us respond with flood clean up. We also have trailers that are mostly designed for tree work,” said Walker.
Walker said their goal is to help homeowners that don’t have insurance, disabled and can’t do the work themselves.
Most importantly, he said they will fulfill their mission by serving and giving back.
“It’s really hard on the homeowners and our volunteers we’ve been fortunate because in 2011 we went through it in our tornado outbreak. So, we kind of know firsthand and it’s good for us since we received all of the help from the other groups that came into our area and we try to give back by going and doing that,” said Walker.
The volunteers will start their 10-hour drive to Louisiana on Monday.
They will stay with a host church for a whole week and won’t return until Labor Day.
