Widespread rain off to our south with high humidity for the rest of us

Portions of our south are still seeing rain from that last band of storms passing through. We are in for a calmer day ahead, but rain chances will stick around through the morning. Drier conditions with a strong breeze from the south west can be expected as we head into the late afternoon. A very humid day is in store for us here in the Valley.
Those dew points are still hanging in the 70s for the morning, and make for an uncomfortable start. High humidity can be expected for today and tomorrow, as well as, highs in or hovering the 90s. Sunshine will break through for today and tomorrow, helping us to heat up and dry up.
Sunday, will look very similar to today, but with a higher chance at seeing rain return.
For your workweek, I know that umbrella has been used a lot lately and you’d like to retire it for a couple of days… but I wouldn’t put it in the storage closet just yet. Monday looks rainy with a chance at storms in the afternoon. I would keep that umbrella and jacket by the door until at least Wednesday.
For the next 10 days, and the end of your August, cooler temperatures will be in store for us here in the Tennessee Valley.
We go into September a little drier and with some expected sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s for a good stretch of days with some high humidity thrown in the mix.
