Payton’s Pick: World’s Oldest Couple celebrates nearly 80 years together

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Talk about a love that lasts!
110-year-old Julio and his 104-year-old wife Waldramina have just been named the oldest married couple in the world -- being married for nearly 80 years!
On February 7, 1941, the two married in secret, as their parents didn’t approve... but just look at them now. Julio and Waldramina are the parents of five children and have eleven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The Ecuadorian couple is said to still love going to the movies and theater together. Congratulations to them on decades and decades of love!
