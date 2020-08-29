More rain overnight and through the day Sunday

Very muggy conditions will linger through the evening as tropical air remains in place over the Tennessee Valley.
We are keeping our eyes on a line of storms forming along a weak cold front to the northwest, and showers and storms that do develop will be scattered in nature. Lows overnight will be quite warm in the low to middle 70s with areas of dense fog developing near bodies of water. Sunday will be a day full of hit and miss rain and storm chances, it looks like we will see scattered coverage during the morning hours becoming more widespread through the late afternoon and evening. Most storms will be “general” in nature but a few isolated strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.
Locally heavy rainfall can also lead to some isolated flooding given the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere and previous heavy rainfall. A weak boundary will stay draped across North Alabama leading to more rain and storm chances for Monday and Tuesday, highs will stay in the middle 80s.
Slightly drier skies should round out the rest of the workweek. There is an indication of a nice cool down by next weekend into the Labor Day holiday.
