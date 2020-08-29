More rain overnight and through the day Sunday

We are keeping our eyes on a line of storms forming along a weak cold front to the northwest, and showers and storms that do develop will be scattered in nature. Lows overnight will be quite warm in the low to middle 70s with areas of dense fog developing near bodies of water. Sunday will be a day full of hit and miss rain and storm chances, it looks like we will see scattered coverage during the morning hours becoming more widespread through the late afternoon and evening. Most storms will be “general” in nature but a few isolated strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.