Hazardous waste collection day happening in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday.
You can drop off materials from 8 a.m. until Noon at the Athens Middle School parking lot.
‘It has been twelve years since Limestone County residents have been able to properly dispose of household hazardous waste items,” said Leigh Patterson, KALB’s Executive Coordinator. “This is a great opportunity for residents to finally clean out those items that they may have been holding on to for years, while waiting for a proper way to dispose of them. These types of items are not permitted in your regular trash.”
This event is only for people who live in Limestone County.
MATERIALS ACCEPTED:
· Paint and Related Products such as oil or water-based paints, mineral spirits, turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains, aerosols.
· Automotive Products such as transmission fluid, brake fluid, anti-freeze (motor oil should be taken to the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center on Lucas Ferry Rd. for recycling).
· Household Cleaners such as oven cleaners, toilet cleaners, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products.
· Household Chemicals such as acids, pool chemicals, solvents, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lights.
MATERIALS NOT ACCEPTED:
· Explosives
· Radioactive or Biological Waste
· Medical Waste
· Medications
