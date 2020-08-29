Huntsville Police Officer remembered on 15th anniversary of his death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officer Daniel Golden will forever be part of the law enforcement family. Saturday, August 29, 2020 marks 15 years since he lost his life in the line of duty.
Officer Golden was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic disturbance call at a restaurant on Jordan Lane on August 29, 2005.
Officer Golden was shot at point-blank range by Benito Albarran. Golden was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he died a short time later.
Albarran admitted he shot and killed Golden. In 2008 a Madison County jury recommended a death sentence for him.
On April 26, 2015 Albarran hanged himself at the Donaldson Correctional Facility.
Golden served three years with the Huntsville Police Department. He was assigned to the West Precinct. He is survived by his wife and two children.
To read more about Officer Golden and the family he left behind, click here: Daniel Golden’s family talks about son’s life.
