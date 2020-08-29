Drive-up voter event happening in Athens today

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you registered to vote? Happening today, The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting a voter drive to help you do just that!
Today’s drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Athens Public Library, and you will need your photo I.D.
If you can’t make it out today, don’t worry! The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting a series of upcoming voter drives now through the general election:
- September 5: First Missionary Baptist Church
- September 12: Boys & Girls Club, Calvary
- September 19: Decatur Public Library
- September 26: Boys & Girls Club, Seminole
All drives are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
