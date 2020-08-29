“Cruise for the Blue” open to all supporters

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - “The Cruise for the Blue” is set to kick off Saturday morning to honor law enforcement and first responders.
The 50 mile highway 72 drive will start in Bridgeport at 10:30 a.m. and end at Paint Rock, all supporters are welcome to ride. Participants are asked to begin lining up at 10:15 at Big Daddy’s.
If you don’t want to drive the whole way, you can jump in at Stevenson’s Family Dollar parking lot or at Calvary Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
After the drive to Paint Rock, drivers then have the choice to turn around and drive back up the route.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will be grand marshal for this cruise and the Jackson County Republicans, the sponsor for the event, welcome all law enforcement and first responders who want to participate to also be a grand marshal and ride behind the Sheriff’s Department.
“We are proud to sponsor this cruise completely dedicated to the honor of our brave men and women who are on the front lines protecting us all. We love them and appreciate all they do to keep us safe and healthy”. said Allen Keller, Executive Committee Chairman of the Jackson County Republicans.
