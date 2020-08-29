Boys and Girls Club helping with virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many students are learning remotely and online for these first few weeks of school, the Boys and Girls’ Club is here to help.
The organization opened Club Academy, what workers are calling a micro school.
Parents can drop children off in the morning and workers will help them with their virtual learning curriculum during the day.
Patrick Wynn, President of Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, said this service is essential in this area.
”A lot of our parents are front line workers or essential workers and they don’t have the luxury of taking off or homeschooling their kids,” Wynn said. “They have to be at work. For us it was just an absolute necessity for us to get involved.”
The price is based on the parents’ income, but most of the students there are on scholarship.
The Boys and Girls Club will not turn anyone away because of money.
