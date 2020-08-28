Woman killed, 2 children injured in single-vehicle accident in Warrior

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed and two children are hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident in Warrior Thursday night.
The accident happened on Rouse Road around 6:20 p.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the two children, ages 10 and 12, are being treated at Children’s Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. A dog was also in the vehicle and is being treated at a local veterinarian for broken bones.
Authorities say witnesses attempted to administer first aid to the woman prior to first responders arriving.
