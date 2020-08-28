Tut Fann residents: “They are extremely scared.”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, we are learning more about what is happening inside the Floyd E. Tut Fann Veteran Home.
Concerned viewers are reaching out telling us the virus is running rampant inside the facility and health guidelines aren’t being followed.
Our Kate Smith spoke to a woman who pulled her husband out of the home before the virus got worse. She shares what her husband’s friends are currently dealing with inside.
“They are scared,” said Judy Hallman. “They are extremely scared. My husband was so scared he was going to get this virus and die.”
Gary Hallman lived at Tut Fann for almost two years before the virus became a reality. His wife pulled him out in early March fearful of what the virus could do. “For me it was bring him home before this virus gets beyond anybody’s control. It appears to me that is the case there now.”
On Monday a spokesperson for the VA said 30 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-six residents are still positive. The spokesperson said there were no COVID related deaths but said they wouldn’t report a death until it was confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“They are not giving a lot of information to the patients and I don’t think they are giving a lot of information to the family members. At least two woman the week before last and I know another death the night before last.”
Hallman said since March residents have been confined to their rooms. They’re living and eating alone with no family visitation. “There are no activities, there is nothing for them to do. Some of this could be COVID related but some of it could be that they are just losing the will to live because of the situation that they are currently in.”
A spokesperson with the VA sent us this statement earlier this week.
“Over the past five months the home has followed precautionary guidelines and taken appropriate measures such as universal testing, restrictions on outside visitors, meticulous screening of residents and staff, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and other safe medical practices. Additionally, the home is testing all residents and employees weekly to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by identifying and isolating asymptomatic cases. All employees and residents who experience symptoms and anyone who may have a potential exposure through outside medical appointments or community exposure are quarantined and immediately tested.
The veterans homes are working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on all reported positive cases”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.