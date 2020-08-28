Timeline and Impacts for today’s First Alert Weather Day

Today is a First Alert Weather Day across the Tennessee Valley due to impacts from what is now Tropical Depression Laura.

While Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday, we will see the impacts from the storm here in the Valley later today. Atmospheric dynamics of strong wind shear, high energy and instability, and moisture are coming together this afternoon to bring North Alabama and Middle Tennessee the threat of strong and severe storms as we head into the evening. This is all coming as now Tropical Depression Laura has begun to move to the east into Kentucky. Day time heating and clearing, especially west of I-65 will continue to prime out atmosphere with plenty of instability this afternoon.

A breakdown of forecasted Energy Helicity Index (EHI), showing the greater threat of tornado development over North Alabama, Friday afternoon. Anything over 1 indicates potential for Supercell Development. (WAFF 48)

WHERE: The threat for severe storms includes the entire Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening. The threat will start much earlier for everyone west of I-65, which includes much of Middle Tennessee as well as Northwest Alabama and the Shoals. However, everyone in the Valley needs to be prepared for the potential at some strong and severe storms.

Strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and spin up tornadoes are possible on Friday. (WAFF 48)

WHAT/IMPACTS: As storms develop and move across the Valley this afternoon, they will bring the threat of brief spin-up tornadoes along with strong, damaging, straight-line wind gusts, and areas of locally heavy rainfall. Where we see areas of heavy rain, there is also the threat of flooding, especially in areas that have seen excess amounts of rain over the last few days. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are likely for much of the Valley, with localized heavier amounts of 3 to 5 inches as well. Because of this, there is a Flash Flood Watch out for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, & Limestone counties in North Alabama, as well Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, & Wayne counties in Middle Tennessee. Wind gusts have the potential to be between 50 and 60 mph as the storms move through.

Severe Storm Timeline for Friday, August 28, 2020 (WAFF 48)

A look at future radar for August 28, 2020 (WAFF 48)

A look at future radar late Friday evening on August 28, 2020 (WAFF 48)

WHEN/TIMELINE: Storms in the Valley will be possible all day on Friday with a few isolated showers or storms firing up in the morning. However, it is as we move into the afternoon and into the evening that we will need to be alert for the potential at a few strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms. The threat for strong storms looks to pick up after 3pm in Northwest Alabama as a line of storms rolls in from our west. The first wave of storms will move in and push east, likely moving east of I-65 after 6pm. However, there will be a few rounds or waves of storms that could bring some dangerous storms to the Tennessee Valley. These waves will come through the evening and into the overnight hours, finally coming to an end during the early morning hours of Saturday.

