Restaurant customers still mocking employees for wearing masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday marks one month since the ABC board announced a restriction on alcohol sales in the state after 11 p.m.
Also on Thursday, Governor Ivey extended the mask order through October 2.
Business owners said the 11 p.m. cutoff hasn’t been good for business, and people here in north Alabama are still giving businesses a rough time for enforcing the rules.
Not being able to serve past 11p.m. is cutting off what are usually prime hours for revenue, running many bar owners dry.
“It would be like trying to close a restaurant at 5 o’clock in the afternoon so you can’t serve dinner anymore,” Karen Brazier said.
Karen Brazier owns Knight Moves Bar & Grill in Hazel Green. She says the last month has been very difficult. However she says she does agree that people become more careless when they drink.
“I just don’t think people are social distancing. Their inhibitions go down,” she explained.
Two months ago we told you about how a Huntsville restaurant owner went to social media to ask for kindness…
“Having this [a mask] on over a stove. Having this on on a line. Having this on all day. It’s not fun, but we have to do it. And we’re doing it for others and we’re doing it for our community and we’re doing it because we’ve been asked to do it. So please, please don’t make fun of us for doing it,” Leandra Poux said. That was a very frustrated Fire & Spice owner, Leandra Poux pleading with customers over the mask mandate.
After two months, and 27,000 views of her video, sadly, it’s still happening.
“The food truck gets it almost every time they go out. It’s really difficult for them. We’ve lost a lot of business,” she said.
A business just trying to keep its doors open during a pandemic.
“Some people ask if we’re still implementing the face mask. Yes, as long as the state is requiring it, we will still require it,” Poux said.
Because in the end, we’re all in this together.
“At the end of the day we’re all human beings. We have a lot of stress. I’m a mom, I’m dealing with the school, I have a lot going on and running a business. If you just think about your community and just encourage to help people out,” Poux said.
The ABC board says it’s still to be determined when the alcohol restriction will be lifted.
