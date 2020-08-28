North Alabama first responders on stand by to deploy to Louisiana

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, first responders from multiple agenices were waiting to deploy to Louisana since 10 a.m. to provide mutual aid assistance.
As of right now, they have been put on standby until further notice. Due to potential flooding and storm damage from hurricane Laura, the members of Alabama Task Force 3 are ready to assist and serve.
The 21 members of this response team are from Fort Payne, Decatur, Guntersville and Madison Fire and Rescue departments. The deployment is coordinated by Marshall County EMA.
EMA Director Anita McBurnett said it can take some time for the response to be planned out.
“There is a system in a place, an international system that is administered through FEMA but of course each state has to make that type of request for assistance they need in their state. So, then that is processed on the federal level to bring in federal assets and a lot them may be state assets that may be typed as federal or deployable assets,” said McBurnett.
McBurnett said during emergency disasters many people will want to help assist but has some advice for volunteers to make sure they are safe.
“So, let’s say I have a local boycott group or church organization that says I want to help and they don’t know where to go or what to do. We call those spontaneous volunteers and they can find themselves being apart of the problem and not a part of the solution,” said McBurnett.
Agencies will remain on standby until they receive notice from the Alabama Mutual Aid System to deploy.
