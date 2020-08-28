Madison County Schools announces plan to return to in-person learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools announced plans Friday to bring students back into schools for in-person learning.
Students enrolled in Remote Instruction before July 17 will remain in the program until Friday, Oct 23rd.
Students originally enrolled for in-person instruction will begin returning to campuses for class beginning in September.
- Attend on-campus instruction on Monday and Tuesday, September 14th and 15th
- This group participates in remote instruction Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, September 16th, 17th, and 18th
- Attend on-campus instruction on Thursday and Friday, September 17th and 18th
- This group participates in remote instruction Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, September 14th, 15th, and 16th
Students may request to continue with remote instruction by contacting their school by September 14th.
Beginning Monday, September 21st, on Campus instruction will resume with normal school hours Monday through Friday. Remote instruction will continue as normal for those students that selected remote instruction
