Madison City Schools return to in-person classes in September

“I believe that after much discussion with school districts across the state, this staggered re-entry plan will help make us sure that all protocols and procedures can be established for a successful return to school. Next week, PPE materials will be delivered to all schools beginning with our elementary locations. Guidelines and protocols will be finalized at the school level and communicated with our parents. After talking with many other districts, I am confidence that we can return our students and maintain a setting that has a low risk level. I will continue to provide more information in the days ahead.”