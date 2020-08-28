LIST: Schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

WAFF 48 Friday Forecast
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 28, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 11:38 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple school systems across the Tennessee Valley are dismissing early Friday due to the threat of severe weather.

The threat for strong storms looks to pick up after 1pm in Northwest Alabama as a line of storms rolls in from our west. The first wave of storms will move in and push east, likely moving east of I-65 after 4pm. However, there will be a few rounds or waves of storms that could bring some dangerous storms to the Tennessee Valley. These waves will come through the evening and into the overnight hours, finally coming to an end during the early morning hours of Saturday.

