Huntsville/Madison County childcare task force implements new fund for nonprofits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has created a fund to support nonprofits who are providing supervised learning for students in Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools, and Madison County Schools.
According to Lucia Cape, the chamber’s senior vice president of economic development, there are more than 1,000 students in need of supervision during this remote learning period.
“This an opportunity for service providers to expand their services and cover costs associated with this increased demand,” Cape said.
The goal is to raise 1.8 million dollars to meet the high demand.
Three donors have provided seed funding. These donor’s include Toyota Alabama, Raytheon Technologies, and the Junior League of Huntsville. Collectively, they provided $50,000.
“Toyota was the first to step up and then Raytheon followed,” Cape said. “They are both part of our childcare task force, which is made up of chamber members who have interest in finding community solutions to the issue.”
The remainder of the funding was offered by the Junior League of Huntsville.
The chamber has enough money to get the fund started, but before organizations can actually apply for the grants, more donations are needed.
Cape encourages companies to join the conversation and help tackle this national problem.
“Childcare is a critical part of our economy, a critical part of our growth economically. It is a workforce issue so having companies engaged in this task force shows us that they are interested and they want to be part of the solution,” Cape said.
The fund is open for more donations until Sept. 25. You can find the donation link on this page.
The next step is to open the grant application for nonprofits.
