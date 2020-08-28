Huntsville City Schools sets return to in-person learning dates for September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools announced plans Friday to bring students back into schools for in-person learning.
Students not enrolled in Huntsville Virtual Academy (HVA) will begin returning to campuses for class beginning in September. The system had previously planned for all students to learn remotely for the first 9-weeks of the year, through Friday, Oct 23rd.
- Week of Sept. 14th: Pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students return.
- Week of Sept. 21st: 9th through 12th grade students return.
A statement from the school system says that Huntsville City School Administrators made the decision to return to school after witnessing improvements in north Alabama’s coronavirus situation.
“The hallmark of our plans surrounding a phased and staggered re-entry is the flexibility to adjust to the public health situation,” said HCS Superintendent Christie Finley.
If a parent has a child who is not enrolled in the HVA but wants to continue virtual learning for the first 9-weeks of school, that option will be available.
HCS administrators also plan to provide an update at the Sept. 3rd, HCS Board of Education meeting.
You can read more about Huntsville City Schools reset plan here.
