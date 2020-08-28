Heavy rain and the potential for severe and strong storms are still lingering here in the Valley

Radar is still very active tonight, especially off to our west near Florence. We saw a band of rain and severe storms move through Florence, Speake and Double Springs, now that has moved east and died down a bit. We are not in the clear yet, no current tornado watches or warnings for our area, but we continue under a flash flood watch until 3 am Saturday morning. Once again, we are still seeing the potential for some severe thunderstorms to pass through the Valley before our Friday evening is over, but our primary threats are flash flooding, heavy rain and damaging winds.