Florence weather radio transmitter offline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued an alert Friday morning about weather radio functionality in Florence.
Weather Radio station KIH-57, transmitting out of Florence on a frequency of 162.475 MHz, is off the air due to a communication line issue. NWS is working to fix the problem.
There is currently no estimate on when service will be restored.
Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather app or monitor our website until the radio is functioning properly.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.