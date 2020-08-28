First Alert Weather Day today due to the threat of severe storms

Storms in the Valley will be possible all day today as we area already seeing a few isolated showers or storms fire up this morning. However, it is as we move into the midday, afternoon, and into the evening that we will need to be alert for the potential at a few strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms. Wind from the south will be strong today, gusting at 15 to 30 mph. That means high humidity along with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. The threat for strong storms looks to pick up after 1pm in Northwest Alabama as a line of storms rolls in from our west. The first wave of storms will move in and push east, likely moving east of I-65 after 4pm. However, there will be a few rounds or waves of storms that could bring some dangerous storms to the Tennessee Valley. These waves will come through the evening and into the overnight hours, finally coming to an end during the early morning hours of Saturday.