Dozens of cases of COVID-19 and possible deaths confirmed at Huntsville Veterans home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed 40 residents and 29 employees at Tut Fann Veterans Home have tested positive for coronavirus since March 17th.
The Department also confirms that four residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died but said that the Alabama Department of Public Health hasn’t confirmed the exact cause of death for those residents.
The Department of Veterans Affairs said 5 other residents who previously tested positive have now received two consecutive negative tests. 13 Tut Fann employees who previously tested positive have now recovered and returned to work.
The Department of Veterans Affairs says health precautions to limit COVID-19 spread at Tut Fann are in place, such as restrictions on visitors, COVID-19 screening for residents and staff, and the use of personal protective equipment or PPE.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our veteran residents and with the community as well during these challenging times,” said a spokesperson for the Department.
