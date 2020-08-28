CDC releases guidelines to protect employees from violent anti-maskers

(WAFF) - After numerous reports of customers nationwide attacking business workers for enforcing CDC guidelines, the federal agency has now released active steps businesses can take to help protect employees and limit workplace violence.
The new guidelines include providing conflict-resolution training to employees, installing security systems and identifying safe areas in the workspace where employees can go if they feel threatened.
The CDC also advises that employees not argue with customers who seem to become particularly angry in refusing to follow procedures.
For a full list of the new guidelines, click here.
