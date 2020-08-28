‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday after battling cancer for four years.
Boseman was known for playing iconic roles such as Jackie Robinson and James Brown. He recently starred in the Marvel film, Black Panther.
The Associated Press reported that Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died at his home in Los Angeles with his family by his side. The actor was 43.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement on Twitter. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Boseman died on the day Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.
