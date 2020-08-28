Auburn passes bar restrictions with local state of emergency

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Auburn has declared a local state of emergency. This comes new restrictions on local bars.
During a special called meeting Thursday the City Council said this is due to the statewide health emergency declared by the governor’s office combined with a dramatic increase in coronavirus infections within the city’s college population.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, all ABC-licensed alcohol establishments in the city must suspend walk-up bar services at indoor bars and only allow alcohol beverages to be served to seated customers. Service of alcoholic beverages to anyone not seated at a table, counter or bar is prohibited.
Any ABC-licensed alcohol establishment with an outdoor bar complying with all applicable local and state regulations may allow walk up bar service at the outdoor bar.
Any ABC-licensed alcohol establishment that violates this is subject to citation. Any person or business violating the resolution could face a fine of up to $500.
The local state of emergency extension runs through Sept. 16 unless extended again by the City Council.
