Alabama Supreme Court issues judgment in Mike Hubbard’s ethics conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court issued a certificate of judgment in the ethics case involving former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, denying his petition for a rehearing.
In April, the court upheld six convictions against Hubbard and reversed five others.
A Lee County circuit judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison following his conviction on 12 felony counts in 2016, which brought an automatic removal from office.
The jury found Hubbard used his position of power to solicit investments for his personal business and consulting work from company executives and lobbyists. He’s been out on appeal bond for four years.
Generally, when the circuit judge receives a certificate of judgment from the Alabama Supreme Court, a defendant’s appeal bond is revoked.
This action by the Supreme Court remands the case back to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals for further proceedings. The timeline for the appellate court’s review is unclear. In 2018, the Court of Criminal Appeals upheld eleven of the 12 counts against Hubbard.
That decision was appealed up to the Alabama Supreme Court, which granted a rare hearing for Hubbard’s legal team to argue their case.
It’s also unclear whether Hubbard’s legal team plans to explore other avenues of appeal or how much longer this case could be litigated. Friday’s certificate of judgment comes six years after Hubbard was indicted in October 2014.
