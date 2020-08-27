WATCH LIVE: The final night of the Republican National Convention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The final night of the Republican National Convention is here.
On the fourth and final night of the Convention, Ivanka Trump is expected to deliver the keynote speech before President Donald Trump will give his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination for president.
More guests who will be speaking tonight include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Members of the Republican party said they’re looking for Trump to give some kind of vision or insight of what he would do with a second term.
The Convention will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.
