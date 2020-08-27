Upcoming drive-up voter events in North Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting a series of voter drives designed to engage the community in registering to vote and applying for absentee ballots now through the general election.
At each of these events, you will be able to register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, and witness an absentee ballot. All events will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You will need your photo ID.
August 29: Athens Public Library (603 S. Jefferson Street)
September 5: First Missionary Baptist Church (3509 Blue Spring Road) *10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
September 12: Boys & Girls Club, Calvary (2901 Fairbanks Street)
September 19: Decatur Public Library (504 Cherry Street NE)
September 26: Boys & Girls Club, Seminole (125 Earl Street)
October 3: Madison Public Library (142 Plaza Boulevard)
