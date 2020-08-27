Severe storm threat Friday in North Alabama due to Hurricane Laura

WHEN/TIMELINE: Storms in the Valley will be possible all day on Friday with a few isolated showers or storms firing up in the morning. However, it is as we move into the afternoon and into the evening that we will need to be alert for the potential at a few strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms. The threat for strong storms looks to pick up after 3pm in Northwest Alabama as a line of storms rolls in from our west. The first wave of storms will move in and push east, likely moving east of I-65 after 6pm. However, there will be a few rounds or waves of storms that could bring some dangerous storms to the Tennessee Valley. These waves will come through the evening and into the overnight hours, finally coming to an end during the early morning hours of Saturday.