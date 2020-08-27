Severe storm threat Friday in North Alabama due to Hurricane Laura

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to impacts from Hurricane Laura here in the Tennessee Valley.
Hurricane Laura battered the Louisiana coast as a CAT 4 storm early Thursday morning and has begun its path inland through the Mississippi River Valley. The path of Laura looks to be well to our northwest, but with the center of the system set up over areas of Arkansas, Missouri, & Kentucky Friday, that leaves us in an area of increased wind shear and high energy, which in turn will lead to a threat at strong and severe storms across North Alabama.
WHERE: The threat for severe storms includes the entire Tennessee Valley, but the greatest threat looks to be west of I-65. This includes much of Middle Tennessee as well as Northwest Alabama and the Shoals. However, everyone in the Valley needs to be prepared for the potential at some strong and severe storms.
WHAT/IMPACTS: As storms roll through the Valley Friday afternoon, they will bring the threat of brief spin-up tornadoes along with strong, damaging, straight-line wind gusts, and areas of locally heavy rainfall. Where we see areas of heavy rain, there is also the threat of flooding, especially in areas that have seen excess amounts of rain over the last few days. Wind gusts have the potential to be between 50 and 60 mph as the storms move through.
WHEN/TIMELINE: Storms in the Valley will be possible all day on Friday with a few isolated showers or storms firing up in the morning. However, it is as we move into the afternoon and into the evening that we will need to be alert for the potential at a few strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms. The threat for strong storms looks to pick up after 3pm in Northwest Alabama as a line of storms rolls in from our west. The first wave of storms will move in and push east, likely moving east of I-65 after 6pm. However, there will be a few rounds or waves of storms that could bring some dangerous storms to the Tennessee Valley. These waves will come through the evening and into the overnight hours, finally coming to an end during the early morning hours of Saturday.
As always, we urge you to have multiple ways of getting your weather alerts and information.
