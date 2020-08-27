Sand Mountain Emergency officials make preparations for impacts of hurricane Laura

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Emergency Management Agencies in Northeast Alabama are prepared to respond to Hurricane Laura impacts here in Alabama.
“So, we’ve been working slowly through those check sheets over the past week, day by day as we watch the transition of the storm,” said Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett.
Since last week, McBurnett said officials have been gearing up for Hurricane Laura. She said crews have been busy cleaning out drains to prevent flooding in areas.
“In fact, they have been cleaning out ditches and culverts and everything else since the tornadoes of April 12 and trying to recover from that, plus all of the other storms that we’ve had pop up in the area over the past month and a half,” said McBurnett.
Due to the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding, McBurnett said one concern she has are downed trees that cause life threatening damage.
“The last storms we’ve had we’ve even seen a few trees fall on houses because these are diseased trees from the past and winds just got to the right location and down, they cone. So, we have to remind everyone to look around your house, check out your tree situation and you may want to do some pruning around your house,” said McBurnett.
Marshall and Jackson County officials say they will continue to monitor Hurricane Laura and provide alerts.
They also encourage residents to have plan, know where to go for shelter and download weather apps.
