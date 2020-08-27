Quieter today across the Valley before Hurricane Laura brings rain & winds to end the week

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong and severe thunderstorms as the center of Laura passes to our north. The greatest threat for severe storms will be after midday and into the afternoon as a line of showers and storms pushes in from the west. Wind gusts from the south will be strong at 20 to 30 mph. Storms will bring potential for tornadoes, strong winds, and heavy rainfall. The threat will be strongest for those in the Huntsville area and to the west. These could linger into the late evening and overnight into early Saturday as well. Make sure you have an action plan in case of severe storms in your area.