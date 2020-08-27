Protesters, counter protesters rally at confederate monument site in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - For the second time, protesters and counter protesters rallied to let their voices be heard on why the Confederate monument and flag should, or should not be removed at the Albertville Courthouse on Wednesday.
Organizer Unique Dunston and other members of Say Their Names Alabama said the confederate monument is a reminder of slavery, so they took their concerns to the Marshall county commission.
Protesters who want the monument to remain in place also spoke up.
Options for a new location for the monument were suggested at the Albertville museum, or a pre-civil war cemetery. A decision has still not been made.
“I feel like it gives us more time to educate and get the knowledge out there. So, I don’t mind the stall, we’re not tired and we are just getting started, so we will be here,” said Dunston.
Another protester had different thoughts.
“I don’t see any reason why they would make any move whatsoever to remove the confederate flag and any monuments in the United States because it’s wrong. It’s the symbol of Southern Heritage and history,” said counter protester Eldin Swindle.
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he has not discussed anything with the commission about the removal of the monument, but will allow protesters to continue to express their concerns at the meetings.
