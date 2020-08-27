MS state flag design finalists chosen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A North Alabama man, Micah Whitson, is in the running to become Mississippi’s newest flag designer!
He is now one of the top two finalists.
The idea for a new flag came when the state decided earlier this year to remove the Confederate emblem from its flag.
As a designer and someone for great love for the state of Mississippi, Whitson knew he had to throw his hat in the ring.
He calls his design the “The Great River Flag.” It is based off of the 1798 Territorial Seal of Mississippi.
Whitson lived in Athens for 18 years before moving to Oxford and going to Ole Miss. He fell in love with the state and developed his interest in graphic design.
Whitson hopes his design can become a symbol for the state to celebrate.
“In having gone and living in Oxford for the time that I did, that really helped shape my view on what being southern was and how to represent that to the rest of the nation. So when they removed the flag I was excited to see that there would be a new visual symbol that could be raised there on the poles for Mississippians to celebrate.”
The commission will choose the final design next month.
Then, it will be included on the ballot in November. It needs a popular vote to pass.
