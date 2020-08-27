Marshall County woman missing, last seen in June

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing person, Brenda Kate Stuckey.
A family member dropped Stuckey off at the intersection of Wagner Drive and Highway 431 in Albertville back in June. The family has not heard from her since.
Stuckey is 33 years old, 5′5″ approximately 130 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. If anyone has information on where Stuckey is, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
