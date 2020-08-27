Limestone leaders say low pay is behind substitute teacher shortage

“I personally feel that you can go to work at McDonald’s for $10 an hour in most places,” board member Earl Glaze said. “... I think anybody that’s worth anything is worth $10 an hour.” Currently, substitute employees are paid $55 per day if they are non-certified and $70 per day for certified. In a 7.5-hour workday, that averages out to $7.33 an hour for non-certified and $9.33 for certified — whether they’re working in a lunchroom, a classroom, the office or somewhere else in the school.