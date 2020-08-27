Humid and uncomfortable temperatures in store for your Thursday afternoon

Broken skies are giving us a slight break from the sun, but highs will remain in the lower 90s today, with heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Some areas could see the heat index reach as high as 103. To add to the heat of our day, we are getting a breeze from the south helping to push more warm air in. By late afternoon, we have a slight chance at some storms and rain, but our better chances will be on Friday.