Humid and uncomfortable temperatures in store for your Thursday afternoon

Another hot and uncomfortable day here in the Valley. Humidity will continue to be an issue as we go throughout our afternoon and into the early evening today.
Broken skies are giving us a slight break from the sun, but highs will remain in the lower 90s today, with heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Some areas could see the heat index reach as high as 103. To add to the heat of our day, we are getting a breeze from the south helping to push more warm air in. By late afternoon, we have a slight chance at some storms and rain, but our better chances will be on Friday.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe weather all thanks to Laura moving further inland. With Friday, we can expect to see increased rainfall, possible flash flooding, thunderstorms, and the chance at low-end tornadoes. In addition to all of this, winds will be gusting throughout the afternoon and evening up to 25 mph. We are cooler for our Friday with highs ranging in the middle 80s.
The threat from Friday will spill over into our Saturday, but be limited to the overnight hours and early afternoon.
Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely, with winds continuing to gust. Rain chances will remain high throughout Saturday evening.
We will have a nicer day for Sunday, with highs jumping back up to the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.
Rolling into next week we will keep the rain chances, but they will slowly decrease by late next week. We will be cooler for our first week in September, with highs sticking to the 80s.
