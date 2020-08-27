DeKalb County man accused of shooting woman in face

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is arrested, accused of shooting a woman in the face.
The DeKalb County sheriff says Damien Keith Blevins is accused of shooting the woman in a home on County Road 1002 in the Hammondville area. Sheriff Nick Welden says deputies were responding to reports of a fight and shots fired.
Deputies found a 58-year-old woman who had been shot in the face. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses told deputies they saw two men in a truck speeding up and down the road. Investigators say a witness saw someone say something to the men, which sparked an argument. According to the witness, one of the men got out of the truck and fired multiple shots toward. Investigators say that is when the woman was shot in the face.
A search for the vehicle led to the arrest of Blevins when investigators found the vehicle matching the description they were given at a nearby home. Investigators found the gun they believe Blevins used dring the shooting in his home.
Blevins was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and 1 count of Assault, 2nd. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in this crime.
