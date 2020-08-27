Decatur church heads to Texas-Louisiana border with hundreds of supplies

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - This makes trip 18 for the Decatur Church of Christ Outreach Ministers.
For the last three years, they’ve responded to natural disasters all over the southeast.
”Every time that there’s a disaster, there’s also an opportunity to bring hope. And anytime you can bring people hope, it’s definitely a good thing,” Outreach Minister Cody Michael said.
Michael and his team have collected nearly $5,000 worth of donations and supplies in the last few days.
Donations coming from local churches, people in the community and even local big-box stores.
”Lowe’s is one of the businesses here that has helped us out with that. We know have rakes, shovels, crow-bars, anything you could need as far as different supplies,” Outreach Minister Robert Guinn said.
Guinn says they were also able to collect supplies to help victims through this pandemic - like masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
”Yes we’re going in, but we’re also being smart and supplying the things they’re gonna need in the long run,” Guinn explained.
The outreach team is also stopping on the way to the Texas-Louisiana border for more donations.
”We’ve got a stop in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Jackson, Mississippi of people waiting for us to pick up even more supplies. It’s not just North Alabama,” Guinn said.
The outreach team left Thursday afternoon.
Ministers tell WAFF 48 News they will come back to North Alabama Sunday. Then, they will pack another trailer full of supplies and head to the Texas-Louisiana border again, next week.
You can follow their journey and see how your supplies are being used, here.
