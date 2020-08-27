Crime Stoppers: Stolen cash and cards used at Best Buy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nothing ruins a hike more than returning to find your car broken into, and your cash and credit cards are gone.
Crime Stoppers want you to be on the lookout for two suspects who used stolen cash and cards to purchase electronics.
Huntsville Police say a purse, hundreds of dollars in cash and credit cards were taken from a car near the trails at the Land Trust of North Alabama.
Video surveillance shows a man and woman using the stolen cards to buy almost $8,000 worth of electronics at Best Buy.
Do you recognize these masked suspects?
