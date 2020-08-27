48 Blitz: Week 1 high school football games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The majority of Week 1 high school games will be played on Thursday night due to the threat of severe weather on Friday.
WAFF has confirmed the following games are now being played on Thursday:
- Madison Academy at Scottsboro - 48 Blitz Game of the Week
- Buckhorn at Bob Jones
- Clements at West Limestone
- Colbert County at RA Hubbard
- Columbia at New Hope
- Crossville at Collinsville
- Danville at Falkville
- Decatur at Austin
- Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
- Douglas at Brindlee Mt.
- Fort Payne at Gadsden City
- Glencoe at Randolph
- Grissom at Lee (Milton Frank)
- Guntersville at Arab
- Ider at Plainview
- Lauderdale County at Wilson
- Lawrence County at Hazel Green
- Lexington at Tanner
- Madison County at Boaz
- Mae Jemison at Hartselle
- Marshall County (TN) at Lincoln County
- North Jackson at Whitwell (TN)
- Phil Campbell at Lamar County
- Phillips at Tharptown
- Priceville at Brewer
- Sardis at Sylvania
- Sheffield at Brooks
- Sumiton Christian at Cherokee
- Valley Head at Section
- Vina at Marion County
- Waterloo at Hubbertville
- West Morgan at East Lawrence
- Westminster Christian at Geraldine
- Whitesburg Christian at Asbury
- Woodville at North Sand Mountain
- Zion Christian at Fayetteville
Games still scheduled for Friday:
- Elkmont at Ardmore
- Haleyville at St. John Paul II
- Hatton at Central Florence
- Huntsville at Mt. Brook
- Jasper at Cullman
- Pisgah at Sand Rock
Saturday schedule:
- Thompson at Sparkman (3PM)
- James Clemens at Athens
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.