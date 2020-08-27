48 Blitz: Week 1 high school football games

48 Blitz: Week 1 high school football games
Week 0: Arab vs Albertville (Source: WAFF)
By Carl Prather | August 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 3:53 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The majority of Week 1 high school games will be played on Thursday night due to the threat of severe weather on Friday.

[ TAP OR CLICK FOR FULL WEEK 1 SCOREBOARD ]

WAFF has confirmed the following games are now being played on Thursday:

  • Madison Academy at Scottsboro - 48 Blitz Game of the Week
  • Buckhorn at Bob Jones
  • Clements at West Limestone
  • Colbert County at RA Hubbard
  • Columbia at New Hope
  • Crossville at Collinsville
  • Danville at Falkville
  • Decatur at Austin
  • Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
  • Douglas at Brindlee Mt.
  • Fort Payne at Gadsden City
  • Glencoe at Randolph
  • Grissom at Lee (Milton Frank)
  • Guntersville at Arab
  • Ider at Plainview
  • Lauderdale County at Wilson
  • Lawrence County at Hazel Green
  • Lexington at Tanner
  • Madison County at Boaz
  • Mae Jemison at Hartselle
  • Marshall County (TN) at Lincoln County
  • North Jackson at Whitwell (TN)
  • Phil Campbell at Lamar County
  • Phillips at Tharptown
  • Priceville at Brewer
  • Sardis at Sylvania
  • Sheffield at Brooks
  • Sumiton Christian at Cherokee
  • Valley Head at Section
  • Vina at Marion County
  • Waterloo at Hubbertville
  • West Morgan at East Lawrence
  • Westminster Christian at Geraldine
  • Whitesburg Christian at Asbury
  • Woodville at North Sand Mountain
  • Zion Christian at Fayetteville

Games still scheduled for Friday:

  • Elkmont at Ardmore
  • Haleyville at St. John Paul II
  • Hatton at Central Florence
  • Huntsville at Mt. Brook
  • Jasper at Cullman
  • Pisgah at Sand Rock

Saturday schedule:

  • Thompson at Sparkman (3PM)
  • James Clemens at Athens

[ HIGHLIGHTS: WEEK 0 IN REVIEW ]

