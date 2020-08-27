Ambulance struck with patient inside

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday evening an ambulance with a patient inside was thrust against a guardrail on Highway 35 in Section.
The ambulance struck a power line that was down and forced the ambulance into a guardrail. No injuries were reported from the crash and the patient has been taken care of.
AL HWY 35 has been shut down due to several downed power poles. ALDOT expects it to be closed anywhere from four to five hours.
Multiple trees and power lines went down after a storm this evening. Crews are currently on the scene trying to clear it up.
All traffic is being re-routed onto Hwy 40.
