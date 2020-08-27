Alabama task force now on standby for Hurricane Laura

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Madison Fire & Rescue confirmed a task force was being sent to Louisiana Thursday morning to help with the hurricane’s impact. Now, they’re on standby.
The members of Alabama Task Force 3 have mobilized and are ready to respond with two hour notice to the southern coast in response to Hurricane Laura. Wednesday evening the team was notified through the Alabama Mutual Aid System to deploy Thursday, August 27th.
As of Thursday afternoon, the task force has been placed on standby and deployment will be evaluated on a day to day basis.
The swift water response team is comprised of 21 members from Fort Payne Fire & Rescue, Decatur Fire & Rescue, Guntersville Fire & Rescue and Madison Fire & Rescue. These team members will still remain prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice until stood down.
The deployment has been coordinated through the Marshall County EMA, who is in communication with the State EMA.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.