Alabama group working to protect land for more outdoor adventure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A team is working to double the amount of protected land in Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama in an initiative to keep people outdoors.
That’s how Matt Ward, the founder of The Alpha Initiative, describes his newest venture. Ward is working with Thrive Regional Partnership on a project called The Cradle of Southern Appalachia Initiative.
“We are surveying areas in Jackson County and surrounding counties for areas that can be used for recreation,” Ward said. “If we can use outdoor recreation to boost tourism in the counties that we are working in, then we allow for more economic growth without having to bring in more industries to destruct the natural resources.”
One of the areas in consideration is Paint Rock River in Jackson County.
For Sarah Stahl, the Director of Marketing and Tourism at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, she said the partnership is a game changer.
“The more outdoor recreation that we have to take advantage here gives us more opportunities to invest back into ourselves so that we have more businesses, which funds our local municipality,” Stahl said.
She also noted by protecting the land and driving outdoor exploration that means more money for the local economy.
For Ward, it’s more about getting people outside and enjoying nature.
