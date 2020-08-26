U.S. Space & Rocket Center launching new day camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is ready for take off again. This time, with a new day camp.
With many students and families are participating in virtual learning, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is offering help for families in need of a structured, daylong educational environment.
The Community Day Camp will begin Sept. 7, and will provide a fun and safe learning experience for children in grades first through sixth.
This new program will provide dedicated time for students to focus on their individual schoolwork in four, one-hour learning blocks.The Rocket Center’s staff will also lead students in fun enrichment opportunities among the Rocket Center’s world-class exhibits along with engineering challenges, art, physical exercise and activities that promote language and communication.
Students will work from their individual school system and grade requirements on their own electronic devices. Staff will be on hand to monitor students to help them stay focused and to provide support as needed. Lunch is provided in the Space Camp Crew Galley.
“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to our local families, many of whom are faced with the challenge of balancing virtual school and their jobs,” said Robin Soprano, USSRC Vice President of Special Programs. “Our day camp will provide children with a structured, daily schedule, and we will have a lot of fun as well.”
The Community Day Camp program will operate with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be required for all staff and participants as well as daily temperature checks and symptom screening.
Community Day Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with optional after-program care from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The program is $249 per week, with an additional $50 for the after-program care.
For more information and to register, visit rocketcenter.com.
