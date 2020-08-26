Spotty showers with more 90s and humidity today

Rain showers and storms associated with now Hurricane Laura will move into the Tennessee Valley by Friday afternoon and will stay through Saturday. Winds will be strong as well for Friday and Saturday with sustained winds over 20 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts pushing 35 miles per hour, winds will subside by late Saturday evening. We are continuing to monitor the potential for any severe weather for the Friday and Saturday period, this forecast is heavily dependent on the path of Laura’s remnants. Please keep checking back for updates regarding this forecast online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.