Spotty showers with more 90s and humidity today

Warm and muggy conditions will start the day today with areas of patchy fog, pockets of light scattered rain will continue to form along a weak boundary through the early morning hours.
Cloud cover will stick around for most of the day today with some occasional peeks of sunshine, highs will make it into the lower 90s and the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. Isolated rain showers will be possible throughout the day on Thursday with highs staying in the upper 80s.
Rain showers and storms associated with now Hurricane Laura will move into the Tennessee Valley by Friday afternoon and will stay through Saturday. Winds will be strong as well for Friday and Saturday with sustained winds over 20 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts pushing 35 miles per hour, winds will subside by late Saturday evening. We are continuing to monitor the potential for any severe weather for the Friday and Saturday period, this forecast is heavily dependent on the path of Laura’s remnants. Please keep checking back for updates regarding this forecast online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.
Sunday looks pleasant for now with high in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.
