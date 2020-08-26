Several upsets in Decatur municipal election

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Municipal elections were held across North Alabama yesterday, and we are waking up to some very interesting results -- specifically, in Decatur.
While incumbent mayor Tab Bowling did win the *most votes, he didn’t win the majority.
To win the election, a candidate with more than one opponent must win more than half the vote. So while Bowling’s nearly 4,000 votes proved him the favored candidate against his competitors, that total count only gave him 48% of the vote.
That means he’ll face former city councilman and youth mentor Butch Matthews in a run-off election on October 6.
In other surprising news, Decatur has just elected possibly the youngest man to ever serve on its city council: 18-year-old Hunter Pepper.
The recent high school grad won 508 votes, beating long-time incumbent Charles Kirby with his only 472. Council President Paige Bibbee also lost her seat Tuesday to Carlton McMasters for District 3. This means that District 1′s Billy Jackson will be Decatur’s only incumbent council member to return.
