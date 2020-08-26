Pedestrian bridge connects new facility to Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new Orthopedic and Spine Tower is now connected to Huntsville Hospital, thanks to a pedestrian bridge. The 50-ton bridge was put in place over Gallatin Street on August 22. It was aided by two large cranes and crews from Robins & Morton.
Once construction is complete, the 80-foot-long climate-controlled walkway will allow Huntsville Hospital staff, patients and visitors to move easily between the hospital and Orthopedic & Spine Tower.
The seven-story tower is located at the northwest corner of Gallatin Street and Sivley Road – across from the hospital’s main entrance. It is the future home of Huntsville Hospital’s orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, joint replacement and sports medicine surgery programs. It will include 24 operating rooms, 72 patient rooms, and large pre-surgical prep and post-op recovery areas.
It will also include more than 5,000 square feet of street-level restaurant and retail space. The new facility is on track to open in summer 2021.
